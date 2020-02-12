The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Here Are The Designers To Look Forward To

Fashion

Lakme Fashion Week 2020 designer lineup for this prominent fashion event from the industry. Continue reading to know more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
lakme fashion week 2020

Lakme Fashion Week 2020 marks its 20th anniversary in the fashion industry. The professional designers showcase together a nostalgic runway of their debut collections on their Gen Next Platform over the last two decades. Many other designers like Manish Arora, Anand Kabra and Swapnil Shinde will be returning to the runway after many seasons. The Gen Next runway kickstarted on February 11, 2020. 

Also Read: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Actor Jitendra's Shocking Revelation About Kissing 4 Boys

Also Read: Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Does It Again, And The Internet Is FLOORED By His Gesture

The designer line up is as follows

  • Ashdeen
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASHDEEN (@ashdeenl) on

  • Ritu Kumar
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ritu Kumar (@ritukumarhq) on

  • Ekà
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rina Singh (@ekaco) on

On February 13: The designer line up is as follows

  • House Of Kotwara
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by House of Kotwara (@houseofkotwara) on

  • Gaurang Shah
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurang Shah (@gaurangofficial) on

  • Shivan & Narresh
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SHIVAN & NARRESH (@shivanandnarresh) on

  • Chola the Label
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHOLA By Sohaya Misra (@chola_the_label) on

On February 14: The designer line up is as follows

  • Mohammed Mazhar
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohammed Mazhar (@mohammed.mazhar.official) on

  • Payal Singhal
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohammed Mazhar (@mohammed.mazhar.official) on

  • Jade by Monica and Karishma
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JADE by Monica and Karishma (@jade_bymk) on

On February 15 the designer line up is as follows

  • Amit Aggarwal
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial) on

  • Kunal Rawal
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial) on

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos On His Instagram Could Be An Inspiration For Your Next Tattoo

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Thanks His Fans For The Overwhelming Response On The Trailer Of 'Baaghi 3'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
LALU TAKES A DIG AT NITISH
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION