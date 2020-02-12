Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Here Are The Designers To Look Forward To

Lakme Fashion Week 2020 marks its 20th anniversary in the fashion industry. The professional designers showcase together a nostalgic runway of their debut collections on their Gen Next Platform over the last two decades. Many other designers like Manish Arora, Anand Kabra and Swapnil Shinde will be returning to the runway after many seasons. The Gen Next runway kickstarted on February 11, 2020.

Also Read: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Actor Jitendra's Shocking Revelation About Kissing 4 Boys

Also Read: Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Does It Again, And The Internet Is FLOORED By His Gesture

The designer line up is as follows

Ashdeen

Ritu Kumar

Ekà

On February 13: The designer line up is as follows

House Of Kotwara

Gaurang Shah

Shivan & Narresh

Chola the Label

On February 14: The designer line up is as follows

Mohammed Mazhar

Payal Singhal

Jade by Monica and Karishma

On February 15 the designer line up is as follows

Amit Aggarwal

Kunal Rawal

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos On His Instagram Could Be An Inspiration For Your Next Tattoo

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Thanks His Fans For The Overwhelming Response On The Trailer Of 'Baaghi 3'