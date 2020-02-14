Malaika Arora's Daring Runway Outfits Through The Years At Lakme Fashion Week

Malaika Arora, who has judged many fashion talent shows, has had years of experience in the modelling and fashion industry. She has made her mark in Bollywood by being one of the best fashion divas with brilliant dancing skills. Malaika recently walked the ramp for the Lakme fashion week this year wearing a glam bridal lehenga. Take a look at some of Malaika's best ramp outfits that she has donned till now.

Malaika Arora's rocking ramp looks

Check out Malaika Arora's glamorous look at the Lakme Fashion Week last year wearing a Diya Rajvvir outfit. Malaika showed off the fusion bridal lehenga outfit. She was styled by the late makeup artist Subbu for this ramp walk.

Malaika Arora wore an outfit by the designer duo of Shantanu and Nikhil. The black mermaid gown had a cut out at the waist and the whole outfit was embellished with gold beadwork.

Image Courtesy: Movie Talkies YouTube

Malaika walked the ramp walk during the Lakme fashion week in 2014 wearing a sultry red gown. Her delicate outfit had lace detailing at the back and was made by designer Sonakshi Raj for the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive Season.

Image courtesy: Bollywood Hangout YouTube

Malaika walked the ramp at the Lakme fashion week last year wearing a backless silver gown. The lower half of the gown looked similar to fish scales. She wore a greyish blue backless gown with a sleek hairstyle. She looked like an epitome of grace and poise while walking on the ramp wearing this designer outfit by Manoj Agarwal for his summer/ resort collection of 2019.

