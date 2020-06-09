Lakshmi Manchu Believes ‘life Is All About Doing Greater Good', Urges Fans To Do The Same

Actress Lakshmi Manchu has been using most of her time helping the ones in need of essentials during the lockdown. She has been giving out food essential items to many who are devoid of their daily income. In an interview with a news publication, Lakshmi Manchu revealed that the situation of the migrant workers at the moment is not good. Their daily wage income is stopped due to the lockdown and some are suffering due to poverty and unemployment. Lakshmi Manchu said in the interview that providing food to the needy is the most important thing at the moment.

'Life is about giving back to society'

Lakshmi Manchu says that during the lockdown she has learnt life is about giving back to society and doing the greater good. She believes that after the coronavirus situation subsides, the unnecessary gathering and congregation of people for weddings and events can be seen less. Weddings and luxurious events where people show off a lot will happen less after the corona situation, as per the actress. She said that this is all due to coronavirus. She added that money can be used by many people who are deprived of wealth. Lakshmi Manchu wishes that people use their money for something useful.

Lakshmi Manchu talks about domestic violence in India

This is not the first instance where Lakshmi Manchu has been voicing unpopular opinions, she has been always vocal about the #metoo movement, LGBTQ rights, women empowerment and more. Lakshmi Manchu put some light on the domestic violence cases that have been registered in the past two months. She says that the reason why domestic violence cases are increasing is that women have almost no to less voice. It is out in the open now and there needs to be enough discussion over it. Lakshmi Manchu says that women need to be aware of their rights, women need to know, that there are better lives that they deserve which is not the case for many who are abused.

Lakshmi Manchu has always been vocal about many things; she often posts them online. Lakshmi has even teamed with up initiatives during lockdown to help many. Check her Instagram posts regarding the same-

Lakshmi's other posts

