Rakul Preet Singh's Monochrome Photo Leaves Fans Impressed; Actor Lakshmi Manchu Reacts

Rakul Preet Singh's recently took to Instagram to share an interesting monochrome picture. The black and white picture shows the actor sitting down wearing only a denim jacket and jeans, as she strikes a pose. The picture is playfully captioned 'Colour is everything, black and white is more' with a wink emoji.

A playful caption for a playful post

Rakul Preet Singh's photo on Instagram has a frisky take on the caption. While the picture remains black and white, Rakul Preet Singh's caption says 'Colour is everything', which seems like an ironic statement. She goes on to add that 'black and white is more' which adds to the mystery. Though fans haven't been able to figure this mystery out in the comments, they simply mentioned she looked spectacular.

Celebrities react to the post

Many celebrities have been quick to respond to Rakul Preet Singh's photo on Instagram, the first one was actor Lakshmi Manchu who commented that '40 feels like 16' and went on to add other things. Another actor to comment was Pragya Jaiswal, who left a fire emoji in the comments section. Writer and director Milap Zaveri also took out the time to respond that she looked stunning with two emojis.

Pic Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh is quite active on social media. Her last post was in support of PETA - which is an organisation that fights for the ethical treatment of animals. She also posted that she was excited about a campaign that she was going to be involved in. Furthermore, like many other celebs, she posted a video of herself doing yoga amidst the lockdown.

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Shimla Mirch, which released on January 3, 2020. The movie was a romantic drama which also starred Hema Malini, Shakti Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, to name a few. Her upcoming projects are Attack and Thank God. Attack will be an action-thriller movie starring John Abraham. It is set to release on Independence day. She will also be seen in 'Thank God', a comedy movie starring Ajay Devgan and Sidharth Malhotra, in the year 2021.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram

