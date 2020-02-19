‘Gully Boy’ Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Compliment On Vicky Kaushal's Pic Is Making Netizens LOL

Actor Vicky Kaushal has evidently been busy promoting his upcoming film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The actor is an avid social media user and can be seen posting photos on Instagram on a regular where he enjoys a massive following of over 5 million. This time around, Vicky Kaushal posted a photo from Daboo Ratnani's calendar shoot and received a hilarious reply from Siddhant Chaturvedi. Check it out below -

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi drops a funny comment on Vicky Kaushal's post

Image courtesy - Vicky Kaushal Instagram screenshot

Siddhant Chaturvedi hilariously promoted Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot in the 'ship sinking' comment under his post. This was Vicky's debut in the well-known Daboo Ratnani annual calendar. Vicky can be seen posing shirtless in the photo as he is half-submerged in the pool water. Siddhant quickly connected the photo with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and left this quirky comment.

Both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vicky Kaushal have evidently been busy with their respective work projects. Siddhant Chaturvedi recently announced his next film Bunty Aur Babli 2 which will release on June 26, 2020. Whereas, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming Bhoot: The Haunted Ship will release on February 21, 2020. Besides this Vicky Kaushal is also confirmed to feature in films like Sardar Udham Singh and Takht.

