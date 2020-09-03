Lara Dutta Flaunts A No-makeup Look In Her 'Scotland Quarantine Diaries' Pic With Husband

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta took to social media and shared a photo of herself with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi. She posted the selfie on September 2, 2020, Wednesday while quarantining in Scotland. Moreover, the star added a hilarious caption alongside her sun-kissed picture on social media. Check out Lara Dutta’s latest photo on Instagram.

Lara Dutta's sun-kissed selfie with husband Mahesh Bhupathi

Recently, Bollywood star Lara Dutta posted a sun-kissed selfie with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi on September 2, 2020, Wednesday on the photo-sharing platform. The actor has been staying in Scotland amid the pandemic for the shooting of Bell Bottom, in which she would star alongside Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar, among others, in a pivotal role.

Lara Dutta is visible in a no-makeup look in her latest picture. Moreover, she has combed her hair in a tidy low bun. The actor is looking gorgeous with shiny eyes and a tinge of pink on her cheeks. On the other hand, Mahesh Bhupathi is leaning towards his wife and posing for the selfie. He has donned a blue jacket over a casual t-shirt.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Lara Dutta wrote the lyrics of a Bollywood song. She penned, “Hum tum ek kamre mein bandh ho!! ðŸ˜‚ #scotlandquarantinediaries. #bellbottom #nofilter #sunlightthroughthewindow”.

The actor tagged her husband and added a laughing emoticon alongside her caption. Moreover, she has dropped hashtags relevant to her Instagram post. Lara Dutta wrote Scotland Quarantine Diaries, Bell Bottom, No Filter, and Sunlight through the Window. Check out the actor’s post on social media:

Response on Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi's photo

After a few hours of sharing her post, Lara Dutta’s selfie picture garnered numerous likes and comments on the photo-sharing platform. She received over 17000 likes on Instagram. Moreover, various fans and followers of the actor wrote more than 100 comments in the section.

Many among them dropped appreciative emoticons such as heart-eyed smiley, fire, claps, sparkle, and different coloured hearts, to name a few. Check out some of the responses on Lara Dutta’s Instagram photo.

