Tiger Shroff 'excited' To Expand His Brand 'PROWL', Collaborates With Mahesh Bhupathi

Actor and fabulous dancer Tiger Shroff who is known for his spectacular moves are set to expand his horizon with his clothing brand 'PROWL'. The actor is set to join hands with Mahesh Bhupathi’s 'Swag' fashions that create, develop and manage celebrity-led costume brands. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a press release while giving his confirmation over the news.

Tiger Shroff launched his brand in 2018 as an activewear and accessories brand that promised the freedom of uninhibited movement. With the new partnership, the actor is aiming to expand his expand the brand across various other categories. Sharing his excitement over the new collaboration, the actor said, “I am super excited to expand my brand Prowl, I am working to bring both individuality and authenticity to every category we expand with and being able to launch both fitness equipment and health foods in the next few months will give the fans a closer look into how I function both in and out of the gym. I believe working with the team at Swag, Prowl will be able to find the right partners to bring my brand to life across different categories over the next few seasons".

Actor Tiger Shroff is not the only celebrity to have started his own clothing brand. Actor Shahid Kapoor had also launched an athleisure wear brand 'Skult'. Deepika Padukone launched her clothing brand called 'All About You' and Hrithik Roshan is also among the celebrities to have launched his fitness clothing brand 'HRX.' Meanwhile, on the work front, after receiving love and appreciation for his debut song Unbelievable, the actor recently released his second single Casanova. Other than this, Tiger was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. In the movies, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande were also in lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie.

