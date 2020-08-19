Lara Dutta Bhupathi Shares Inspiring Story Of A Man From Libya Raising Terminally Ill Kids

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi shared an interesting and inspiring story of a man named Mohammed Bzik. The actor wrote about the man who has been treating terminally ill-children for the past two decades. The actor took it to her Instagram account and raised awareness about the man who had been doing a genuine job. Check out the post below:

Lara Dutta shares an inspiring story of a man from Libya

Also Read: RIP Veeru Krishnan: Priyanka Chopra Mourns Kathak Dancer's Death

Actor Lara Dutta shared about the man on her Instagram account and also wrote that his story moved her. She shared that Mohammed Bzik is a Muslim from the Libyan origin. Mohammed Bzik has been raising terminally ill-children for nearly two decades.

Out of all the children he has adopted, he has a six-year-old girl with a rare brain defect. The little girl is deaf and blind and her arms and legs are also paralysed. Although the little girl cannot hear or see, Mohammed Bzik always speaks to her because he knows she has feelings and she also has a soul. Mohammed Bzik has been taking care of the little girl ever since she was one month old.

Also Read: Karan Wahi Shares BTS Pictures With Lara Dutta Bhupathi And Rinku Rajguru From 'Hundred'; See Pics

The local custody department always looks upto Mohammed Bzik when they want to find a place for a child. According to Lara Dhupia’s post, the police say that Mohammed Bzik is the only foster parent in the country who is known to accept terminally ill-children and looks after them. Along with the pictures, Lara Dutta Bhupathi shared how the story touched her heart and how she wanted to share the story with her fans.

On the work front, Lara Dutta Bhupathi was last seen in the web series Hundred. She played the character of a police officer in the action-comedy series. The series also stars Rinku Rajguru and follows the story of a girl who has only 100 days to live because of her terminal illness. She meets an ambitious police officer and her life begins to change.

Also Read: Lara Dutta Bhupathi Spots An Important Message Outside Mahim Church; See Photo

Also Read: Tisca Chopra's Film 'Socha Na Tha': Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Sood, & Others Team Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.