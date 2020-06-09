Lara Dutta Bhupathi Spots An Important Message Outside Mahim Church; See Photo

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi shared a quote that was written outside the Mahim church. Lara Dutta and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi have been following strict rules of lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak. Lara has been quite active on social media since the lockdown. She recently posted a picture from a quote that she liked.

Lara Dutta's photos

The picture shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi is taken from outside the Mahim church. The board outside the church reads a powerful message. The message reads, ‘six feet apart today, is better than six feet under tomorrow’. Lara Dutta Bhupathi shared the post on her social media and appreciated the saying.

She also used the hashtag ‘be smart, be safe’ and urged her fans to wear a mask while leaving their house. Lara Dutta Bhupathi has been quite vocal about her time in quarantine and has been urging her fans to follow the norms of quarantine. Like most Bollywood celebrities, she too has been homebound due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi can be seen spending quality time with her husband in lockdown by trying out face products. In the picture shared by the actor, she is seen trying out a new product with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi.

She hilariously stated that love and lockdown have made them try different products at home. She also called her husband her ''guinea pig'' as well as brave for trying out the product. Lara Dutta Bhupathi shared a series of adorable pictures with Mahesh Bhupathi as he recently celebrated his birthday.

Lara Dutta took to her Instagram account and mentioned that Mahesh Bhupathi is her ‘main man’. She wrote, “To my main man! You only get better with age!. Happy Birthday @mbhupathi , your girls love you to the moon and back! #happybirthday.” [sic] Fans and celebrities showered the post with likes and commented saying that the couple looked adorable in the pictures. Many also stated that Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Mahesh Bhupathi have an adorable family.

