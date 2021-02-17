Suresh Gopi And Joshiy Team Up For 'Paappan'; Reuniting For A Film After 7 Years

Veteran director Joshiy's next directorial venture was recently announced. The movie titled 'Paappan' will cast Malayalam Suresh Gopi playing the eponymous role. After delivering blockbuster hits together, fans are excited to see what the powerful duo will bring together after seven years in their next action-packed movie 'Paappan.'

Suresh Gopi and Joshiy's Movie

The poster of the film was announced on February 15. Along with Suresh Gopi, the movie will also be starring Sunny Wayne, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai and Suresh Gopi's son Gokul Suresh in prominent roles. The movie is written by RJ Shaan and has Ajay David Kachappilly as the DOP. Shyam Sashidharan is the of ‘Paappan,’ and the will be composed by Jakes Bejoy. The film’s sound design is by Vishnu Govind Sree Sanker and direction is by Nimesh M Thanoor. Akshaya Premnath will be designing the costumes and its chief associate director would be Siby Jose Chalissery. Sinat Xavier will be in charge of stills.

Suresh Gopi's Instagram

Suresh Gopi took to Instagram to announce his next movie 'Paappan.' He shared the poster of the movie and wrote, " 'BOX-OFFICINNNNNG' #PAAPPAN with The MASTER 'MAGNUM - CINE MAGNUM" out Suresh Gopi's Instagram post below:

Suresh Gopi's fans were thrilled with the news and took no time commenting on his post. His Instagram comment section is flooded with heart and fire emojis sharing their excitement to see their favourite on screen. Take a look at the comments below:

Suresh Gopi's Movies

Suresh Gopi announced his comeback into acting after a long hiatus with the Tamil movie Thamilarasan in 2019. Before his hiatus, Suresh Gopi was last seen in the 2015 movie ' My God.' Suresh Gopi will also be seen in the Malayalam action flick 'Ottakomban' which is slated to release in October 2021. 'Ottakomban' will mark as Suresh Gopi's 250th movie of his career. The movie ‘Paappan’ is going to be a family film and it would also be the movie that features Suresh Gopi and his son, Gokul Suresh, together, for the first time. Gokul was last seen in the film ‘Ulta,’ which was released in the year 2019.

Talking about Joshiy, his latest movie ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’ starring Joju George and Nyla Usha released in 2019. The movie marked Joshiy's comeback to the film industry after a 4 year-long hiatus after the 2015 movie 'Lailaa O Lailaa.' 'Paappan' will be the second movie that Joshiy will be directing after his hiatus.

