Lata Mangeshkar Celebrates Anniversary Of Father Deenanath's First Play, Pens Sweet Note

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and shared a post about her father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar’s first show of his play Ranadundubhi that clocked 94 years on February 17. The melody queen in her post mentioned that the first show of the play written by her father was performed by Balwant Sangeet Mandali.

Lata Mangeshkar shared a picture from the play along with the memories associated with it. In the post, she also wrote that the drama and songs that were sung by her father were a huge hit in the 1972 era. She captioned the post and wrote, “Greetings. 94 years ago, on 17 February 1927, the first show of this play "Ranadundubhi" by my revered father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar was done by Balwant Sangeet Mandali. In this, my Baba used to play Tejaswini. This drama and the songs sung by its Baba Became very popular.” Lata Mangeshkar also attached the link to the musical drama penned and sang by her father along with the post.

Deenanath Mangeshkar took music lessons from his guru Baba Mashelkar at the age of five. Apart from Mashelkar, Deenanath was also fascinated by the musical style of Gayanacharya Pundit Ramkrishna in Gwalior. During his childhood days, the ace classical singer used to traveled to Bikaner to take formal music training in classical music from Pundit Sukhdev Prasad, father of Pundit Mani Prasad, of the Kirana Gharana.

In 1935, the classical singer produced 3 films, one of them being Krishnarjun Yuddha which was made both in Hindi and Marathi. Apart from producing the film, Deenanath also lent his voice to the songs. The dramas produced by Deenanath were equally popular as his songs among the masses because of his unique style of presenting the songs. The legendary singer breathed his last in Pune in April 1942 at the age of 41. After his death, the Mangeshkar family made a Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and research center in his name in Pune.

