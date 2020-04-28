Lata Mangeshkar Thanks Vikas Khanna For Donating 1000 PPE Kits Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on April 27 expressed her gratitude and thankfulness towards celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for donating 1000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits. Khanna donated the kits to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital which is named after the musician father of the great singer. Overwhelmed by the gesture, the veteran singer expressed her gratitude towards the chef.

Lata Mangeshkar thanks Vikas Khanna for donating PPE kits

The singer, who recently remembered her father on his 78th death anniversary, shared a post on her Twitter handle and thanked the chef for his act of kindness. In the post on behalf of the Mangeshkar family and the entire staff of the hospital, Lata thanked Vikas and wrote, 'Vikas Khanna has donated 1000 PPE kits to our Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The entire Mangeshkar and our Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital family are grateful to him.'

Read: COVID-19: Lata Mangeshkar Praises Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Appeals People To Stay Home

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Father On His Death Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Post

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Extends Wishes On Akshaya Tritiya, Shares Devotional Video On Twitter

Namaskaar,

Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna ji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 27, 2020

Several fans of the singer hailed the chef for his help and also thanked Lata Mangeshkar for sharing such great news on the Internet. One of the users wrote, “He is the best. He is talented, humble, generous, and kind... God bless him.” Another user appreciated the efforts of the chef and wrote, “We are proud of you Vikas Khanna.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Lot of thanks for Humanity.”

He is the best.



He is talented,humble,generous and kind..



God bless — Shweta (@ShwetaTeamrasim) April 27, 2020

Did a great job — Ishaq Sheikh (@IshaqSh69801460) April 27, 2020

The country salutes such a great giver...👏👏👏 — Prem_488 (*STAY HOME STAY SAFE*🙏🏻🙏🏻) (@Prem61437571) April 27, 2020

Lot of thanks for Humanity 🌹🌹 — #लड़ेगा_हिंदुस्तान_जीतेगा_हिंदुस्तान (@Humanism_INDIA) April 27, 2020



Read: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit & Lata Mangeshkar Wish Sachin Tendulkar On His Birthday

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Father On His Death Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.