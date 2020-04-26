Lata Mangeshkar Extends Wishes On Akshaya Tritiya, Shares Devotional Video On Twitter

On the joyous occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar extended her wishes to her fans and also prayed to God that this great coronavirus crisis that is happening all over the world should be destroyed. Apart from her blessings, Lata also shared a video of one of her devotional songs Prarthna Suniye Shri Bhagwan.

Lata Mangeshkar extends wishes on Akshaya Tritiya

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Lag Jaa Gale crooner shared the wishes on her Twitter handle while sharing the devotional song. Several fans of the singer shared their wishes for the same in the comment section and thanked the singer for sharing such a positive video amid this panic-stricken moments.

नमस्कार. आज अक्षय तृतीया है जो स्वयमसिद्ध मुहूर्तों में मानी जाती है. आज इस सुवर्णदिवस पे मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूँ की पूरे विश्वपे जो ये महा संकट मंडरा रहा है उसका नाश हो। https://t.co/oJUnAbbYRo — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 26, 2020

One of the user while extending out his wishes to the singer wrote that may God always bless Lata ji and keep her in good health. Another user expressed his desire to bow down and touch the feet of the iconic singer and said that he could have done it if given an opportunity. Another user shared his wishes from Uttar Pradesh where he wished the singer with good health and also prayed for her longevity.

apko bhi subkamnaien mam

God bless you

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😘

App hamesha Khush rahe !! — Parshant Thakur (@parshantt614) April 26, 2020

नमन ओर चरण चरणस्पर्श करना संभव होता तो जरूर करता — अंकुर (@MynkUpadhyay) April 26, 2020

भगवान सबकी सुने ओर इस महामारी से निजात दिलाए।।🙏🙏 — Kharwar.sk (@skkharwar007) April 26, 2020

My dear madam, good morning to you, and congratulations to you on this day.. and take care of you.. and have a nice day.. Thankyou.. ✍️✍️🤗🤗🎁🎁🤗🤗🙏🙏🙏🙏😊😊..... — Kuldeep Singh (@Kuldeep22598917) April 26, 2020

Apart from the crooner, Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan also extended his best wishes on special day. The Baghban actor shared a series of pictures on his Twitter handle while wishing his fans. In the pictures, viewers can see a pot full of old coins and others with some spiritual saying. While wishing his fans, he wrote, "Akshay Tritiya wishes to all for peace prosperity, and love."

T 3511 - Akshay Tritiya wishes to all for peace prosperity and love ..

अक्षय तृतीया की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ; सुख शांति समृद्धि सब को pic.twitter.com/9p0p3iYpK7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2020

Sometime back, the melody queen and iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered her father on his 78th death anniversary on April 24 and expressed her grief of not being able to hold traditional rituals because of the outbreak. The singer shared pictures while paying tribute to her father on the special day. The crooner was disheartened and expressed her sadness on her Twitter handle where she wrote how this year the singer and her family members will not be able to conduct the death anniversary program of her father, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar ji due to coronavirus.

