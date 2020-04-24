Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Father On His Death Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Post

Melody queen and iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered her father on his 78th death anniversary on April 24 and expressed her grief of not being able to hold traditional rituals because of the outbreak. The singer shared pictures while paying tribute to her father on the special day.

Lata Mangeshkar shares heartfelt tribute on father's death anniversary

The crooner was disheartened and expressed her sadness on her Twitter handle where she wrote how this year the singer and her family members will not be able to conduct the death anniversary programme of her father, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar ji due to coronavirus. But, following the tradition every year, Lata Mangeshkar informed that on behalf of Dinanath Foundation, she would be giving Rs 5 lakh to Preeti Patkar’s Prerna Foundation and Rs 10 lakh.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Shares Her 'favourite Picture' With Entire CID Cast; See Full Picture Here

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Shares 'proud Moment' As Matterhorn Mountain Lights Up With Indian Flag

आज मेरे परमपूज्य पिताजी मास्टर दीनानाथ मंगेशकर जी की 78वी पुण्यतिथि है.इस साल हम कोरोना की वजह से पुण्यतिथि का कार्यक्रम नहीं कर सके इसका हमें दुख है.इस साल हम दीनानाथ प्रतिष्ठान की तरफ़ प्रीति पाटकर जी की प्रेरणा फ़ाउंडेशन को पाँच लाख और मेरी तरफ़ से दस लाख की राशि दे रहे हैं. pic.twitter.com/ar8VXM1hEq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 24, 2020

Lata’s father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a classical singer and a theater actor. She is the eldest child of her parents. Meena, Asha, Usha and Hridaynath are her siblings in sequence. Lata Mangeshkar might be keeping away from active playback singing in films for years now, but she continues to be an inspiration for every aspiring singer even today.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Shares Funny Anecdote To Spread Cheer Among Distressed Fans Amid Lockdown

Read: Anupam Kher Receives 'gift Of A Lifetime' From Lata Mangeshkar, Calls It 'therapeutic'

Singer Pankaj Udas was the first one to extend his tribute to the maestro and wrote, "Our pranams to the great maestro and salutes to you for your generous contribution to the nation we are all proud of you stay happy healthy and blessed.”Several fans of the singer shared their wishes on the special occasion and appreciated the doting daughter for helping the needy in times of this panic. One of the users while paying his condolence, wrote, “It’s a blessing for a father to have a child like Lata Mangeshkar ji who has given a lot to this world.” Another user while paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar’s father and wrote, “Happy birthday, may ur soul always in peace in every life.”

आप के पिताजी की ७८वी पुर्ण्य तिथि पर हमारी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए कहना चाहता हु की संगीत की दुनिया में जो रत्न का भंडार दिए है उस ऋण को हम कभी नहीं चूका सकते इसलिए सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे l सत सत नमन इस पुण्यात्मा को. — Prabhunath Singh (@Prabhun38143900) April 24, 2020

मास्टर दिनानाथ मंगेशकर जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर मेरा सहस्र अभिवादन.....। — Prakash Patil (@Prakash41380837) April 24, 2020

Our pranams to the great maestro and salutes to you for your generous contribution to the nation we are all proud of you stay happy healthy and blessed🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) April 24, 2020

Swar kokila Lata tai ke pitaji ke charno mai hamara haardik pranaam — Abhishek Kashyap (@Abhishe12951657) April 24, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.