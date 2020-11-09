Lata Mangeshkar Remembers P.L Deshpande On His 101 Birth Anniversary, Shares Rare Picture

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered popular artist P.L Deshpande on his 101 birth anniversary. She took it to Instagram to share a throwback picture with the legendary Marathi writer and humorist. P.L Deshpande. The author is often referred to as 'Maharashtra's beloved personality'. He was an accomplished film actor, stage actor and writer. Many of P.L Deshpande's works have been translated into different languages including English and Kannada.

Lata Mangeshkar shares a rare picture with P.L Deshpande

In the picture Lata Mangeshkar shared, P.L Deshpande was seen handing over something to Lata Mangeshkar. Along with the picture, Lata Mangeshkar wrote that she remembers the legendary humorist, writer, stage actor, musician and actor on his 101 birth anniversary. Moreover, she paid her respect to the artist through her social media post.

पुलं चे खळखळून हसवणारे विनोद, त्यांच्या त्या चिमटा काढणाऱ्या कोट्या, काल्पनिक पण अगदी खरे वाटणारे प्रसंग आणि विविध ढंगातील व्यक्तिरेखा आजही एकदम ताजेतवाने वाटतात. — Kundan Save (@kundan_save) November 8, 2020

Many netizens replied to Lata Mangeshkar's post for P.L Deshpande. One Twitter user wrote about the writer and defines his writing through the post. He wrote how the latter's stories made them laugh and how his stories were rib-tickling. Most of the older generation grew up reading his books and the user thanked the writer for his contribution to Marathi literary.

P.L Deshpande's books

P.L Deshpande wrote several books throughout his career in different genres. He wrote Humourous books, Travelogues, Adaptations, biographies and other genres of books. Some of his most popular books included Golabereej, Khilli, Purchundi, Asa Me Asami, Vagachitre, Poorvarang, Kay Wattel Te Hoeel, Poravay, Gangot, Gandhiji, Maitra and Gacchi Saha Zalich Pahije. P.L Deshpande also worked in several films like Gokulcha Raja, Nawara Bayko, Doodh Bhat, Ghardhani and Gulacha Ganpati.

Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar is quite an active social media user. She often tweets addressing various issues that happen in the country. She also uses her social media account to extend her best wishes to important people on their birthdays. She also often shares some of her older classic songs on Twitter.

