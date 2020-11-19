Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary, Shares Throwback Pics

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar extended her warm greetings to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on November 19. The singer took a stroll down the memory lane and shared two memorable pictures with fans while offering her prayers to Indira Gandhi on the special occasion. While captioning the post, the legendary singer recalled the moments she shared with the former Prime Minister.

Lata Mangeshkar remembers Indira Gandhi

In the first picture, the Lag Jaa Gale crooner can be seen posing with Indira Gandhi at her office in New Delhi while in the second a young Lata Mangeshkar can be seen reading a newspaper with the latter. While captioning the post, the veteran singer wrote that on the auspicious occasion of Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar would like to recall all the moments she spent with the first female Prime Minister.

Namaskar. Prakhar vyaktitva ki dhani Bharat ki purva Pradhan Mantri Indira Gandhi ji ki aaj jayanti hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/gZyyBWaR3U — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 19, 2020

Born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. She was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984. Indira was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31, 1984, months after she ordered Operation Bluestar, in which the army entered the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines, to remove separatists hiding inside. She was shot by her two Sikh guards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, shot her with their service weapons in the garden of the prime minister's residence at 1 Safdarjung Road, New Delhi, allegedly in revenge for the Operation Bluestar The shooting occurred as she was walking past a wicket gate guarded by the two men.

