Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute To Bal Thackeray On His 8th Death Anniversary

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is often seen on social media remembering some of the notable men and women from India. It is Bal Thackeray's death anniversary today on November 17. She took to her Twitter handle and paid him a tribute. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter tribute to the Shiv Sena founder.

Lata Mangeshkar's tribute on Bal Thackeray's death anniversary

On November 17, Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar paid a heartfelt tribute to late politician and cartoonist Balasaheb Thackeray. He passed away on 17th November in 2012 with a cardiac arrest. Lata Ji shared a photo with him as they were having a conversation and she broke into laughter. She called him the king who has won Hindu hearts and wrote that he was the founder of Shiv Sena. She mentioned that today is Bal Thackeray's 8th death anniversary and she paid a tribute to him. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter tribute for the legendary politician.

Aaj Hindu Hriday Samrat Shivsena pramukh shraddheya Balasaheb Thackeray ji ki 8vi punyatithi hai. Main unki yaad ko koti koti baar naman karti hun. pic.twitter.com/n5gbj5zIgn — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 17, 2020

About Bal Thackeray and his memorial

Bal Thackeray passed away due to a cardiac arrest and that created a virtual halt in Mumbai. On this day in 2012, shops were shut down and the entire state of Maharashtra was put on a high alert. He was given a state funeral which was the first time that someone had a public funeral after the death of Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1920. Many prominent politicians and eminent personalities from the film industry attended his funeral along with other citizens from different parts of Maharashtra. Balasaheb's memorial is currently located at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Earlier today, according to Outlook India, his son Uddhav Thackeray was seen paying tribute to his father along with his family at his memorial in Shivaji Park.

Lata Mangeshkar's tributes

Lata Ji is extremely active on her social media when it comes to paying tribute to some of the well-known artists in India. She recently remembered P.L. Deshpande on his birth anniversary. She wrote that he had made the entire state laugh with his talent as a write, actor, and musician. Take a look at her tribute to legendary writer and humorist P.L.Deshpande by sharing a photo of theirs together.

She recently paid a tribute to actor Ashok Kumar and singer Kishore Kumar on their birth anniversary and death anniversary respectively. She mentioned that Ashok Kumar was her favourite actor and Kishore Kumar was her favourite singer. She also shared a collage of their photo on her Twitter account.

Aaj mere pasandida abhineta Ashok Kumar ji ki jayanti hai aur bahut dukh ki baat ye hai ke unke chote bhai aur hum sabke pyare Kishor da ki aaj punyatithi hai.Main in dono vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun. pic.twitter.com/jonIM94KjC — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 13, 2020

