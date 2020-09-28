Lata Mangeshkar Gets A Special B'day Wish From Asha Bhosle With THIS Family Throwback Pic

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle wished her older sister and singer Lata Mangeshkar with a special birthday post on social media. Sharing a throwback picture from their childhood days, Asha Bhosle's other sisters were also seen in the picture with her. Asha Bhosle posted this picture on Twitter and wished her elder sister who turned 91 years old today.

Asha Bhosle wishes Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter

Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her. pic.twitter.com/bQqCT2ua0l — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 28, 2020

Asha Bhosle, who is younger to Lata Mangeshkar fondly calls her 'tai', which means elder sister in Marathi. Lata Mangeshkar who turned 91 today shared an unseen picture from their childhood days. In the picture, Lata Mangeshkar was seen seated in a saree on the left side of the picture. Asha Bhosle and 'Meena Tai' was also seen in the picture standing next to her.

Many of Lata Mangeshkar's fans joined Asha Bhosle in wishing her elder sister. Some fans wished the 'Melody Queen' and gave her best wishes to complete a century. Some also wished her and thanked her for keeping the musical soul alive. Some fans also shared throwback pictures of the two legendary singers.

Happy birthday to you pic.twitter.com/hlkI4E8HW3 — Patodia Mukesh (@PatodiaMukesh) September 28, 2020

Lata didi ki umra khub ho bhagwan sadaiv unko swasth rakhe .JANMADIWAS HI KHUB SAARI SHUBHKAMNAYE,,,,apki awaz sunkar meri chetna Sagar ke mouj si jhoom uthti h,5 saal ki ayu se aap hi meri idol hai,,,aapke charno me koti naman🥳🥳💗💞🙏🙏🌅🎆📿🕉 — Shambhu (@Shambhu53644966) September 28, 2020

WISHES FOR LATADIDI'S CENTURY!

Happy 91st birthday to India's Melody Queen with best wishes for a century to keep India's musical soul alive! (Tap link below to enjoy Latadidi's birthday song)https://t.co/oaSKbyNyto pic.twitter.com/SN3SZzuc2R — C.S.Nag (@nagarkattic) September 28, 2020

More about the Mangeshkar Sisters

Asha Bhosle started her career in 1943 and has spent over 7 decades in the industry. Asha Bhosle has recorded songs for more than 1000 Bollywood movies. She has set a World Record by becoming the most-recorded artist in music history.

Lata Mangeshkar, on the other hand, is another popular artist from Bollywood. She is known to be the most respected playback singer in India and has sung songs in more than 36 languages. Lata Mangeshkar has received several awards for her contribution to the music industry. Some of Lata Mangeshkar’s best songs include Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Lag Jaa Gale, Bheegi Bheedi Raaton Mein, Rangeela Re, Tune O Rangeele, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh and Jiya Jale.

