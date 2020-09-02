Lata Mangeshkar hails BMC & NSCI for their relentless work while sanitising her residence

Lata Mangeshkar recently hailed BMC and NSCI Dome team on Twitter for their relentless and selfless work for sanitizing her residential building amid the ongoing pandemic. The legendary singer’s building Prabhakunj was recently sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a precautionary measure in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer appreciated the work done by the BMC and NSCI together in protecting people from the ongoing deadly infection. The Lag jaa Gale crooner wrote in the post that her words are not enough to justify and thank them for their kind deeds and gesture. The Mangeshkar family released an official statement confirming that Prabhukunj has been sealed by the BMC as many senior citizens reside in the building. The family observed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing, the statement added.

Namaskaar,

My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation of the relentless and selfless work done by NSCI Dome team and BMC. Words are not enough to justify your kind deeds. God bless you all.. @nsci

@mybmcgsward — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 2, 2020

The family further requested people to not react to any rumour regarding their health as the building society is taking utmost caution, care, and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens. Lata Mangeshkar, 90, lives in Prabhukunj with her family. The building is located in Chamballa Hill, Pedder Road of South Mumbai.

Lata Mangeshkar's career

Lata Mangeshkar often called the Nightingale of India, started her musical career in 1945 with the Noor Jehan starrer Badi Maa. In a musical career spanning more than seven decades, Mangeshkar has sung more than a thousand songs. She last lent her voice for the Neil Nithin Mukesh starrer Jail (2009).

She is known for Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Kanchi Re Kanchi, Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Pyaar Kia To Darna Kya among others. Following the release of the song, Lata Mangeshkar has been on a singing hiatus, however, the veteran singer is active on the social media platform Twitter, and shares all her life updates on the micro-blogging platform.

