Lata Mangeshkar's Building Sealed By BMC As Precautionary Step Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar’s residential building Prabhakunj was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday as a precautionary measure in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The singer and her family are safe.

The Mangeshkar family released an official statement confirming that Prabhukunj has been sealed by the BMC as many senior citizens reside in the building. The family observed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing, the statement added.

The family further requested people to not react to any rumour regarding their health as the building society is taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens.

Lata Mangeshkar, 90, lives in Prabhukunj with her family. The building is located in Chamballa Hill, Pedder Road of South Mumbai.

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Lata Mangeshkar Was Captured Candidly While Clicking A Photo

READ | COVID-19 LIVE Updates: MHA Issues Unlock 4 Guidelines As India's Tally Rises To 34 Lakh

Lata Mangeshkar's career

Lata Mangeshkar, often called the Nightingale of India, started her musical career in 1945 with the Noor Jehan starrer Badi Maa. In a musical career spanning more than seven decades, Mangeshkar has sung more than a thousand songs. She last lent her voice for the Neil Nithin Mukesh starrer Jail (2009).

She is known for Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Kanchi Re Kanchi, Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Pyaar Kia To Darna Kya among others. Following the release of the song, Lata Mangeshkar has been on a singing hiatus, however, the veteran singer is active on the social media platform Twitter, and shares all her life updates on the micro-blogging platform.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar Says SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable', Prays For His Speedy Recovery

READ | Madhur Bhandarkar Receives Birthday Wish From Lata Mangeshkar; Extends Gratitude

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.