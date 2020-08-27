Madhur Bhandarkar Receives Birthday Wish From Lata Mangeshkar; Extends Gratitude

Indian film director, scriptwriter, and producer, Madhur Bhandarkar turned a year older on August 26. On his special day, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter and extended heartfelt wishes for Bhandarkar. Soon after, Madhur Bhandarkar posted two pictures with the singer and thanked her for the same.

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Madhur on his birthday

Taking to Twitter, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Namaskar Madhur Ji. Aaj aapka janamdin hai. Mujhe bahut khushi hui ke aapne phone kiya. Main aapko bahut badhai deti hun aur Shree Mangesh se prarthna karti hun ki wo aapko hamesha sukhi rakhe." Lata Mangeshkar's tweet roughly translates to "Hi Madhur Bhandarkar, it's your birthday today. I feel happy that you called me." Lata further congratulated Madhur and prayed for his happiness.

Namaskar Madhur ji. Aaj aapka janamdin hai. Mujhe bahut khushi hui ke aapne phone kiya.Main aapko bahut badhai deti hun aur Shree Mangesh se prarthna karti hun ki wo aapko hamesha sukhi rakhe. @imbhandarkar — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 26, 2020

As soon as Madhur Bhandarkar caught a glimpse of the same, he was quick to reply. The Heroine director posted two pictures with Lata Mangeshkar. In the first picture, Madhur Bhandarkar could be seen seeking blessings of the singer. Whereas, in the next, the duo was caught in a candid moment. Sharing the pictures, Madhur wrote, "बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद Lata Mangeshkar ताई। आपसे बात करके हमेशा दिल प्रसन्न हो जाता है। आपका आशीर्वाद मुझ पर हमेशा बना रहे। मैं ईश्वर से आपके स्वास्थ्य और लंबी उम्र की प्रार्थना करता हूँ". Madhur's tweet can be translated to, "Thanks a lot. Talking to you always makes me happy. May your blessings be with me forever. I pray to God for your health and long life."

As soon as Madhur Bhandarkar's tweet was up, a user expressed that nothing can match the experience of getting blessings from Ma Saraswati herself. "What a fortune that we were born in an era when Lata didi was singing. This is the closest one can get to experiencing the eternal power," tweeted the user. Fans also extended wishes to the Fashion director.

Madhur Bhandarkar's career

Madhur Bhandarkar has given the industry a slew of hits like Fashion, Chandni Bar, Heroine among others. He has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Tabu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others. His 2008 film Fashion remains popular even today.

