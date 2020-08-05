Lata Mangeshkar Expresses Ecstasy Over Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, Says 'Jai Shri Ram'

On Wednesday, August 5, famous singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her happiness over Ram Mandir's Bhumi Pujan ceremony. She said, "The unfinished dream of many kings, of many generations and the Ram devotees of the entire world for centuries is coming true today. After many years of exile, the temple of Lord Shri Ram is being rebuilt in Ayodhya."(sic) Further, Lata Mangeshkar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders like LK Advani, and others. Lata Mangeshkar, further in the social media post, revealed that she and her family are very happy. She said, "Today I, my family and the whole world is very happy and as if today every beat is saying every breath, Jai Shri Ram." (sic)

Check out Lata Mangeshkar's post:

Narendra Modi at Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi streamed a live session from Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on his social media. Here's a glimpse of Prime Minister from Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan ceremony:

Lata Mangeshkar's Rakhi celebrations

Lata Mangeshkar, who addresses Prime Minister of India as Narendra Bhai, on Raksha Bandhan, sent a voice message to him. In the 70-second video, Lata Mangeshkar wished Prime Minister on Raksha Bandhan and prayed for his health and well-being. Sharing the video, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: "Hello, respected Prime Minister Narendra Bhai. Please accept my Rakhi." (sic)

Lata Mangeshkar's career

Lata Mangeshkar, often called the Nightingale of India, started her musical career in 1945 with Noor Jehan starrer Badi Maa. In a musical career spanning more than seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar has sung more than a thousand songs. Lata Mangeshkar last lent her voice for Neil Nithin Mukesh starrer Jail (2009). Following the release of the song, Lata Mangeshkar is on a singing hiatus, however, the veteran singer is active on the social media platform Twitter, and shares all her life updates on the micro-blogging platform.

