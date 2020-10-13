Lata Mangeshkar Pays Respect To Celebrated Stars Ashok Kumar & Kishore Kumar

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar paid her respect to late actor Ashok Kumar on his birth anniversary and late singer and actor Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary. Sharing a picture of the two legendary stars of Bollywood on Twitter, Lala Mangeshkar paid her tributes to both of them. She wrote that today is the birth anniversary of her favourite star Ashok Kumar and the death anniversary of his younger brother and everybody's favourite Kishore Kumar.

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to 'Kumar brothers'

Aaj mere pasandida abhineta Ashok Kumar ji ki jayanti hai aur bahut dukh ki baat ye hai ke unke chote bhai aur hum sabke pyare Kishor da ki aaj punyatithi hai.Main in dono vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun. pic.twitter.com/jonIM94KjC — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 13, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar has worked with the two senior stars on several projects. Some of Kishore Kumar's songs with Lata Mangeshkar include Dekha Ek Khwaab, Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Mann, Gata Rahe Mera Dil and Hum Dono Do Premi. Lata Mangeshkar has also lent her voice in some of Ashok Kumar's films, including Woh Aayen Baharein, Dil Luta Hua Jahaan and Bewafa.

Legends Never Dies they still Lives in our hearts through THEIR work.... Just like My GURUDEV KISHORE KUMAR 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤❤❤❤ & DADAMONI ❤❤🙏🏻🙏🏻Happy Birthday To Our Dadamoni ❤🙏🏻🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/KiZLmrW0Hy — Kakoli Roy (@KakoliAdherent) October 13, 2020

Kishore Kumar's death anniversary

Kishore Kumar was a popular playback singer, actor, director and lyricist. He was one of the most popular singers of the Indian music industry. From peppy numbers to his romantic tracks, he sang in different genres. Some of his songs are considered classics. Kishore Kumar was popular for his Hindi songs, but he also sang in different languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Malayalam. Kishore Kumar died at the age of 58 on October 13, 1987.

Ashok Kumar's birth anniversary

Kishore Kumar and Ashok Kumar were brothers who worked in the Hindi film industry. Ashok Kumar was an actor who attained an iconic status in Indian cinema. In 1988, Ashok Kumar was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award, by the Government of India. He was loved for his roles as a lead actor as well as the antagonist. Considered as one of the finest Indian actors, he was known to play positive as well as negative role with equal panache. Ashok Kumar was born on October 13, 1911.

