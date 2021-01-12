Lata Mangeshkar Pays Respect To Swami Vivekananda On His 158th Birth Anniversary

January 12 marks Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. This day is also celebrated as National Youth Day in India, since 1984 as a tribute to the famous philosopher. As wishes have been pouring in on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle and paid her respect to Swami Vivekananda. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter post.

Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter post on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

Namaskar. Bharat varsh ke siddh yogi Swami Vivekanand ji ki aaj jayanti hai.Main unko aur unke guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa ji ko koti koti pranam karti hun. pic.twitter.com/0rKmslKdtC — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 12, 2021

In the above Twitter embedded, Lata Mangeshkar shared four images featuring Swami Vivekananda and his teacher Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. The first three pictures are classic throwback pictures of Swami Vivekananda, while in the last slot, you can spot Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. Sharing the historical images on social media, Lata Mangeshkar also tweeted a tributary note dedicated to Swami Vivekananda and his Guru.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar pens heartfelt note remembering R.D Burman on latter's death anniversary

She wrote, "Bharat varsh ke siddh yogi Swami Vivekanand ji ki aaj jayanti hai." (Today is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the sage yogi of India). She further added, "Main unko aur unke guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa ji ko koti koti pranam karti hun." (I bow to him and his Guru Ramakrishna Paramhans ji). Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's tweet dedicated to Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar remembers father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar on 120th birth anniversary

Fans' reactions

Several followers of Lata Mangeshkar retweeted the veteran's post. They also commented on the Twitter post with facts and wishes. One of the Twitter users wrote, "युवाओं के पथ प्रदर्शक, महान विचारक व दार्शनिक, भारत की सांस्कृतिक अवधारणा का सारे विश्व में डंका बजाने वाले योगी स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयन्ती पर कोटिश: प्रणाम्" (Guide on the birth anniversary of Yogi Swami Vivekananda ji, who is a pioneer of youth, a great thinker and philosopher, who stole the cultural concept of India all over the world). Another added, "युगपुरुष स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयंती एवं राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस की आपको और देशवासियों को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं।" (Best wishes to you and countrymen on the birth anniversary of Yugpurushu Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day). Take a look at some more Twitter reactions below.

🙏🙏, good day all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oseAkiHEpx — Life coach 2020 (@Kumar19723) January 12, 2021

युगपुरुष स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयंती एवं राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस की आपको और देशवासियों को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Rajvansh Keshri (@Rajvansh_Keshri) January 12, 2021

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar recalls the first time she sang on air 79 years ago; Details inside

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar extends birthday wishes to sister Usha, shares live performance video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.