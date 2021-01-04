Lata Mangeshkar Pens Heartfelt Note Remembering R.D Burman On Latter's Death Anniversary

January 04 marks R.D Burman death anniversary. As fans are remembering the late music director, singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her official Twitter handle and shared some unseen and rare pictures of R.D Burman. She also penned a heartfelt note dedicated to him. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's photos with late music director R.D Burman.

Lata Mangeshkar remembers R.D Burman on his death anniversary

In the above embedded Twitter post, Lata Mangeshkar shared three pictures with R.D Burman. In these images, the stars can be seen working together in music studios. Sharing these unseen and rare pictures on social media, Lata Mangeshkar paid her respect to the late artist by sharing a heartfelt note. In her tweet, the singer revealed that R.D Burman had learned pancham, Sarod and tabla.

She also said that he not only learned these form of arts but was also quite well at performing them. Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Wo ek kamaal ka kalakar tha" (He was an amazing artist). Further, she also talked about her relationship with R.D Burman. Lata Mangeshkar shared that Burman considered the former as his older sister. She further added, "Main uski yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun" (I politely greet his memories).

Lata Mangeshkar's heartfelt note for R.D Burman:

Aaj R D Burman sahab ki punyatithi hai.Bahut kam logon ko pata hai ki pancham Sarod aur tabla sikha hua tha aur accha bajaata tha. Wo ek kamaal ka kalakar tha.Mujhe apni badi behen maanta tha. Main uski yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. (Today is R D Burman's death anniversary. Quite less people knew that he had learned pancham Sarod and tabla and also played them well. He was an amazing artist. He used to consider me as his older sister. I politely greet his memories)

