Lata Mangeshkar Recalls The First Time She Sang On Air 79 Years Ago; Details Inside

National Award-winning singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, to recall an incident that took place 79 years ago on this day. The singer went on to reveal that she first sang on the radio, 79 years ago and also added how happy her father was listening to it. As soon as the singer shared the post on her social media handle, fans went all out to laud the actor for her achievements and penned all things sweet.

Taking to her Twitter handle, singer Lata Mangeshkar went on to reveal that she made her radio debut on this day 79 years ago. She shared that she had sung two songs, and when her father heard them, he told the talented singer's mother that he was really happy and that he was no longer worried about Lata's future.

She wrote, “Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya”. She added, “Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui, ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi”. Check out her tweet below.

Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya.Maine 2 natyageet gaaye the.Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui,ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 16, 2020

Fans react

As the singer went on to share a tweet online, fans went all out to laud Lata for her achievements and hard work. The tweet went on to receive many likes, comments and retweets from fans and netizens. Some of the users went on to praise the singer. While some congratulated her with lots of positive wishes. One of the users wrote, “And the rest his history. Bhagwaan aapko lambi umar aur sehhatmand rakhe didi”. While the other one wrote, “It was a very proud moment for you and your family”. Check out a few comments below.

It was very proud moment for you and your family. — Sonu Chaudhary (@SonuCha98860626) December 16, 2020

Also read | Lata Mangeshkar Extends Birthday Wishes To Sister Usha, Shares Live Performance Video

Happy anniversary tai — SACHIN SHIRGIRE PATIL (@SACHINSHIRGIRE5) December 16, 2020

It was the start of a reign. — GoodVitae - Dare to Dream (@goodvitae) December 16, 2020

Hamara saubhagya tha....jo hame aap jaise kalakar ko sunne ka mauka mila....!! Biggest ever fan of yours — Sumit Tanwar (@Sumittan4689) December 16, 2020

Also read | Udit Narayan's Birthday: Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana Wish Singer

Lata Mangeshkar recently shared beautiful birthday wishes for her younger sister, Usha Mangeshkar, who celebrated her 85th birthday on December 15, 2020. Lata posted a video of their concert together in Mumbai on March 9, 1997, where the duo can be seen singing Gore Gore O Baanke Chore's classic old melody. The video shows the two singing together as the crowd cheers for them. Take a look.

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Usha ka janamdin hai. Usha 1952 se gaa rahi hai. Main usko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aashirwad deti hun ki wo deerghayu ho, hamesha sukhi rahe aur gaati rahe. https://t.co/sVu8Qy8Z2Q — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 15, 2020

Also read | Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute To Bal Thackeray On His 8th Death Anniversary

Also read | Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary, Shares Throwback Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.