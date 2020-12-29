Lata Mangeshkar remembers father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar on 120th birth anniversary

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and shared a video while remembering her father Deenanath Mangeshkar on his 120th birth anniversary. The video shows several pictures of her father with a Marathi Natyageet by the legendary singer based on the Raag Tilak Kaamod, titled Vitari Pakhara playing in the background.

Lata Mangeshkar remembers her father Deenanath Mangeshkar

While paying her tributes on the special occasion, the legendary singer wrote, “Today is the 120th birth anniversary of our most revered father, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar. We all bow down to the holy feet of Mangeshkar Baba and wish him and receive both him and Mai's blessings forever.”

Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar was a classical singer and a theatre actor, popularly known as Dina, he was born at Mangeshi, Goa on 29 December 1900.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Extends Birthday Wishes To Sister Usha, Shares Live Performance Video

Read: Udit Narayan's Birthday: Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana Wish Singer

नमस्कार. आज हमारे परमपूज्य पिताजी मास्टर दीनानाथ मंगेशकर जी की 120 वी जयंती हैं. हम सब मंगेशकर बाबाके पावन चरणों में कोटी कोटी प्रणाम करते हैं और उनका और माई का आशीर्वाद सदैव बना रहे ये कामना करते हैं. https://t.co/HuqL4YxrRU — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 29, 2020

Deenanath Mangeshkar took music lessons from his guru Baba Mashelkar at the age of five. Apart from Mashelkar, Deenanath was also fascinated by the musical style of Gayanacharya Pundit Ramkrishna in Gwalior. During his childhood days, the ace classical singer used to traveled to Bikaner to take formal music training in classical music from Pundit Sukhdev Prasad, father of Pundit Mani Prasad, of the Kirana Gharana.

In 1935, the classical singer produced 3 films, one of them being Krishnarjun Yuddha which was made both in Hindi and Marathi. Apart from producing the film, Deenanath also lent his voice to the songs. The dramas produced by Deenanath were equally popular as his songs among the masses because of his unique style of presenting the songs. The legendary singer breathed his last in Pune in April 1942 at the age of 41. After his death, the Mangeshkar family made a Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and research center in his name in Pune.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Recalls The First Time She Sang On Air 79 Years Ago; Details Inside

Read: Kamya Shalabh Dang Gives A Filmy Pose In Her Recent Photo; Quotes Lata Mangeshkar's Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.