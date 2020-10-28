Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute To Late Brothers Mahesh Kanodia And Naresh Kanodia

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed condolence over the demise of singer Mahesh Kanodia and his brother Naresh Kanodia. Recently, she took to social media and paid tribute to the late singers, who passed away in two days. Various fans and followers of Lata Mangeshkar wrote 'Rest in Peace' and 'Om Shanti' in the comment section of her post. Here is what Lata Mangeshkar wrote in her Twitter post for late brothers Mahesh Kanodia and Naresh Kanodia.

Lata Mangeshkar offers condolence over Mahesh Kanodia and Naresh Kanodia's death

Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and expressed condolence over the demise of acclaimed singer Mahesh Kanodia and his brother Naresh Kanodia through her official handle on October 27, 2020, Tuesday. In her social media post for the late singers, Lata Mangeshkar wrote in Hindi, “Purva sansad aur gayak Mahesh Kanodia ji aur unke bhai Gujrat ke mashhoor abhineta Naresh Kanodia ji in donon ke dukhad nidhan ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Mera unse accha parichay tha. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun”. It translated to her expressing how saddened she was as Mahesh Kanodia Ji and his brother Naresh Kanodia Ji passed away. Mangeshkar mentioned that she knew them well and paid her tribute to them.

According to a report by ANI, Mahesh Kanodia passed away following a prolonged illness at the age of 83. After a gap of two days, his brother Naresh Kanodia died on Tuesday morning (October 27, 2020). Numerous fans and followers of Lata Mangeshkar and the late singers paid their tribute. Check out Mangeshkar's Tweet below:

Purva sansad aur gayak Mahesh Kanodia ji aur unke bhai Gujrat ke mashhoor abhineta Naresh Kanodia ji in donon ke dukhad nidhan ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Mera unse accha parichay tha. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 27, 2020

Response to Lata Mangeshkar's post for Naresh Kanodia and Mahesh Kanodia's death

Various fans took to the comment section and posted throwback pictures of the brother. Meanwhile, others expressed condolences through emoticons such as folded hands, flowers, and teary-eyed faces. Here are some of the responses to Lata Mangeshkar’s tweet about Mahesh Kanodia and Naresh Kanodia's death.

Om Shanti 🙏 — Ashok Chaudhary (@AshokCh25905849) October 27, 2020

Gujarat ke mahan Sangitkar aur abhineta shri Mahesh naresh ji ko bhavpurna shradhdhanjali...🙏 — Anand Dodia (@AnandDodia2) October 27, 2020

