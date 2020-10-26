Lata Mangeshkar pens heartfelt wishes for brother Hridayanath, says 'consider him my guru'

Hailing from a family of singers and musical geniuses, recently Lata Mangeshkar penned heartwarming birthday wishes for her brother Hridayanath Mangeshkar who turned 83 on October 26. Lata hailed her brother in a heartfelt note on social media and wrote about the accolades won by him. She even mentioned the songs that the two have created together for several Marathi, Hindi, Bengali films.

Lata Mangeshkar extends wishes to brother Hridayanath

Lata further wrote that her brother is quite well versed in the intricacies involved in both poetry and music. She also informed that Hridayanath is the disciple of music maestro Ustad Amir Khan. Lata who shares a great bond with his brother wrote that after crooning some of his composed songs, she has started considering him her guru. At last, the singer concluded the post and blessed her brother with happiness, and prayed that he always serve the country with his great music.

Namaskar. Aaj mere chote bhai Hridaynath ka janmdiwas hai. Maine hridaynath ke sangeet mein kai marathi, Hindi, Bengali gaane gaaye hain. Hridaynath ko kavita aur sangeet ki bahut samajh hai,uska bahut abhyas hai.Ustad Amir Khan sahab ka wo shagird hai. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 26, 2020

Hridaynath ke gaane gane ke baad main usko chota guru maanti hun. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo deerghayu ho,hamesha khush rahe,aur sangeet ki seva karta rahe. https://t.co/HYZRUmNNJR — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 26, 2020

Hridaynath started singing soon after the demise of his father Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar and by the time he was in his teens he was a recognised singer and composer whose compositions had spread all over Maharashtra. He has composed songs for several Hindi films like Lekin, Mashaal, Maya Memsaab, amongst others which were loved by all. Creating one gem after another, Hridaynath, with sisters Lata and Asha, gave masterpieces to the Marathi film industry.

Both Lata and Hridayanath have composed great music together like Chala Vahi Des, the album Hridaynath Mangeshkar recorded with Lata, which was surprisingly a bigger hit in Pakistan than in India. The siblings come together again for Meera Soor Kabeera, which, as the name states, is a compilation of the songs of three outstanding bhakti poets — Meera, Soordas, and Kabir. Most of Hridaynath compositions went on to become iconic and set standards almost impossible to replicate.

Apart from the fame, he has received in the music field, the Hridaynath Award, started on his birthday a few years ago, has become a prestigious one, with people like Lata Mangeshkar, Babasaheb Purandare, Asha Bhosle, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sulochana being the recipients.

