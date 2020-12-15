Kamya Shalabh Dang Gives A Filmy Pose In Her Recent Photo; Quotes Lata Mangeshkar's Song

Television actor Kamya Shalabh Dang took to her Instagram to share a picture captured by actor Meherzan Mazda. The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor also wrote lyrics of an iconic song by singer Lata Mangeshkar in her caption. Scroll down to see her picture clicked in an outdoor shoot.

Kamya Shalabh Dang's recent outdoor shoot

Actor Kamya Shalabh Dang shared a photo from the outdoor shoot of her show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen wearing an indigo Kurti with a white patiyala and paired it with an indigo coloured dupatta. Kamya was seen enjoying the breeze amidst the greenery around her.

In her caption, she wrote the lyrics of the song Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye sung by veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar from Barsaat. The song refers to the flying dupatta of hers. The picture is clicked by her co-star Meherzan Mazda. Take a look at Kamya's photos here:

Reactions to Kamya Shalabh Dang's photo

Kamya's fans have commented on her picture in numbers. A fan called Kamya as Preeto which is the name of her character in the show. Many followers have mentioned that Kamya looks extremely cute in the picture. An Instagram user called her a 'cute Punjaban.' Here are some of the comments form Kamya's recent Instagram post.

A sneak peek into Kamya's Instagram

Kamya shared a photo with her husband who she tied the knot with earlier this year in February. She was seen wearing a bright red saree while he wore a blue kurta with a checkered overcoat. The two posed for the camera as they were all decked up in the Indian attire. She also shared a photo captured by her husband Shalabh.

She wore a lime yellow Anarkali suit and paired it with a pink printed dupatta. She looked down at her dupatta while posing for the camera. She mentioned that she is very filmy and wrote the lyrics of the song Aaj Mein Upar in her caption. Take a look at Kamya Shalabh Dang's photos from her Instagram.

Kamya Shalabh Dang's TV shows

Kamya is currently seen playing the role of Preeto Harak Singh in the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show also features actors like Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. In 2019, the actor was also seen as a contestant in Kitchen Champion on Colors TV. The actor is popularly known for her role as Bhanu Mitra on Sab TV's F.I.R.

