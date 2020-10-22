Lata Mangeshkar Extends Birthday Wishes To Union HM Amit Shah, Prays For His Good Health

Among the many members of the film industry who wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Tuesday, veteran Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter extended heartfelt birthday wishes for him with the sweetest message. She wrote in Hindi, "Greetings Amit bhai. Best wishes for your birthday. I pray to God for your long life and good health". The 91-year-old musical doyen, through social media, often conveys special wishes for prominent personalities, from the film industry and otherwise, who have impacted her in her seven decade-long career.

Namaskar Amit bhai. Aapko janmdiwas ki bahut bahut shubh kaamanayein. Aap deerghayu ho aur swasth rahein yehi meri ishwar se prarthana.@AmitShah — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also wished the BJP leader with praise and prayers for his work in service of the country. Kher wrote that he wishes for a long and healthy life for Shah and added that the historical decisions taken under his leadership will be remembered by generations to come. He also shared a picture of the Union Home Minister along with best wishes for the latter's birthday on Thursday.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also wished Shah on social media as she wrote that India was a ‘fortunate nation’ to have ‘passionate and dedicated leader’ like Amit Shah. Using the hashtag #HBDayAmitShah, he hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party veteran for his efforts towards the ‘welfare of this nation with single-minded focus.’

Honourable Home Minister sir wishing you a very happy birthday, we are a very fortunate nation to have a passionate and dedicated leader like you who works for the well fare of this nation with single minded focus #HBDayAmitShah ⁦@AmitShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/h7wP4b0P9S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has worked with Amit Shah for many years, not just on a national level but also on a state level, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, also conveyed good wishes to the latter.

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

Amit Shah turned 56 on Thursday. Apart from the post of Home Minister of Gujarat, the incumbent Home Minister has held the crucial BJP President position for six years from 2014-20, when the BJP tasted numerous electoral victories, on state and national level.

