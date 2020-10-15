Lata Mangeshkar Commemorates Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's 89th Birth Anniversary, Shares Pic

Bollywood's singing doyen Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter on Thursday to commemorate former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. She posted a throwback photograph where she can be seen posing with the late scientist and politician and wrote words of praise for him. Lata Mangeshkar wrote in Hindi, "Greetings! Today is former President, Bharat Ratna, 'Missile Man', poet, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary. I fondly remember him."

Whether through his extraordinary intellect or his career in politics, APJ Abdul Kalam never failed to inspire. The former President of the country was not only a man of great values but also someone who declined millions from NASA to serve his country. Fondly called, ‘Missile man of India’, Kalam summed up his life story in his autobiography 'Wings of Fire'.

Who was APJ Abdul Kalam?

APJ Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and politician. Born and raised in Rameshwaram, he studied physics and aerospace engineering after which he spent nearly four decades as a scientist and science administrator, primarily at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research organisation. During these years, he was intimately involved in India's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.

On July 27, 2015, ‘Missile Man of India’ passed away while delivering a lecture in Shillong. Today on Abdul kalam's Jayanti, political leaders of the country poured their tributes on Twitter. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and many others remembered APJ Abdul Kalam. Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote that India can never forget his incredible contribution towards national development. his journey gives strength to many, he added.

Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/5Evv2NVax9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2020

