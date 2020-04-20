Lata Mangeshkar Shares 'proud Moment' As Matterhorn Mountain Lights Up With Indian Flag

During this hour of crisis, unity has been a key factor in fighting the battle against the infectious virus. Several countries have joined hands and are helping with the exchange of key essentials. In return to the generous gesture by India for sending hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries, Switzerland expressed its solidarity with India by projecting the Indian Tricolour on the Swiss Alps. With several Bollywood stars praising the effort, Lata Mangeshkar is the recent one to join the bandwagon.

Lata Mangeshkar feels proud of tricolor projection

This beautiful gesture by the Switzerland government has now become the talk of the tinsel town with several stars acknowledging the efforts. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was also touched by this gesture and felt proud when the Indian tricolour was projected on the Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt.

Expressing her happiness over the same, the singer shared the captivating picture on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Namaskaar, Proud moment for all of us! Our tricolor on the Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland. Jai Hind.”

Apart from Lata Mangeshkar, one of the notable names to react on the same was Ranveer Singh. The actor has a closer association with Switzerland as he has been involved with the country as a brand ambassador for the last few years. The Gully Boy star exulted about Switzerland’s ‘most famous mountain’, Zermatt Matterhorn being lit up in the ‘golden Indian Tricolour.' He termed it as a message of ‘solidarity and hope’ and a tribute to the ‘indomitable human spirit.’

Other stars like Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif too expressed their pride for the projection. The light art was created by Gerry Hofstetter. The renowned light artist had earlier shared the flags of the United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain on to the 14,690 feet mountain since last month. Until now Switzerland has reported 1,406 cases of casualties with 13 in the last 24 hours and 27,944 positive COVID-19 cases.

