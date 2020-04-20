Nia Sharma Shares Throwback Pic From Switzerland Trip With Super Hilarious Caption

Television actor Nia Sharma took to her Instagram to share a stunning throwback picture of herself with a rib-tickling caption. Sharma is currently entertaining the audience with her gripping performance in Ekta Kapoor's super-fantasy series Naagin. Apart from her Naagin avatar, the actor is also active on social media as her posts time and again set the internet ablaze.

Nia Sharma shares throwback picture

Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Nia Sharma took a stroll down her memory lane and shared one of her awesome-blossom pictures from her trip to Interlaken Swiss, Switzerland. The actor looks all stunning, donning a pink knitted sweatshirt and a pair of shorts. Not to miss her amusing caption that stole the show which read, "If someone’s taking a moment alone, they’re either reminiscing the past or silently farting!! ( I was only posing here I swear)". Check out Nia Sharma's post here.

This is not the first time when the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor has shared something funny. Nia Sharma keeps posting hilarious memes and captions, showcasing her fun-side. Recently, Nia Sharma made a special request for celebrities who keep posting their mopping and cleaning videos on social media. She said, "Now that house chores videos are being over-done on Insta, can we please get a tutorial on how to clean the toilet with Harpic". The caption said, "We've seen cooking and mopping a lot! New things now please!"

