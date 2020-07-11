Samadipta Mukherjee Shares How She Felt After Lata Mangeshkar Praised Her For Her Skills

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar recently praised singer Samadipta Mukherjee by sharing her video on Twitter. Overwhelmed with all the love, Samadipta Mukherjee shared how she felt after she received an appreciation from the legendary singer. In an interview with a leading daily, Samadipta Mukherjee said that she cannot express how happy and fulfilled she felt after the news broke.

She continued that she still can’t believe that this has actually happened. Samadipta Mukherjee mentioned that she didn’t know that Lata Mangeskar posted her video until she started getting calls from friends and relatives. Samadipta said that it took a while for her to realise that she was praised by such a legendary singer. She said that everybody looks up to Lataji and nurture this secret wish of performing in front of her one day and seek her blessings. She added that she has heard her singing and it's enough for her.

This is the first time Mukherjee tried to Indianise Mozart’s symphony and she had posted the video on her Facebook page on World Music Day, June 21. Talking about it, she said that she usually records such videos to pay tribute to veteran singers, songwriters, composers and share it on Facebook. She added that she never ever imagined this one would travel so far.

Talking about her parents, Samadipta Mukherjee said that her mother actually started crying when she showed her Lataji’s post. She continued that she realised how a lot of people would now start expecting more from her. Adding to that, Samadipta said that with praise and blessing comes a lot of responsibility. She mentioned that now she wants to concentrate on making her craft better and experiment with new forms of music.

She added that her parents also told her the same. Furthermore, Samadipta Mukherjee said that she has always lived a simple life until now and would like to stay rooted. She said all this appreciation is encouraging but she doesn’t want to get carried away. She concluded the conversation saying that she wants to do her work with utmost honesty. She added that there’s much to do, but she is in no hurry.

Lata Mangeshkar's appreciation post for Samadipta Mukherjee

Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane. pic.twitter.com/J6u2GyWbCD — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 6, 2020

