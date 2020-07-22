Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Mukesh On Birth Anniversary, Says 'he Cared A Lot For Me'

Bollywood’s legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered iconic singer Mukesh on his 103 birth anniversary. The melodious singer recalled some of the fond memories of Mukesh on Twitter while paying tribute. The Lag Jaa Gale crooner while captioning the post mentioned that on the special day, she can recall all the conversations she had with the singer. Lata Mangeshkar also wrote that she was one of the fortunate ones to have learned a lot under his guidance.

Lata Mangeshkar remembers singer Mukesh on birth anniversary

Lata even shared a song in the memory of the great singer. Lata shared the track Maine Tere Liye, which was sung by Mukesh from the film Anand. Several fans of the singer also took to the comment section and paid their tribute to the legendary singer who has given some of the amazing songs to the classic Hindi cinema. One of the users thanked the singer for sharing such a beautiful tribute in the memory of the great singer.

Namaskar. Aaj mere priy Mukesh Bhaiyya ki jayanti hai.Aaj unki saari baatein yaad aarahi hai. Wo mera bahut khayal rakhte the,mujhe bahut apna samajhte the.Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun.https://t.co/9ezu8EUrAO — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 22, 2020

The user even mentioned that Lata Mangeshkar is one such singer who respects every talent in the singing field. Another user thanked the singer for reviving old memories with the melodious voice of Mukesh. A third user hailed Lata Ji for sharing such a tribute and also wrote that even though Mukesh Ji is not present but his songs will always thrive in the hearts of his fans. A fourth user also echoed similar sentiments and wrote that the songs sung by Mukesh hold a special place in the heart of his fans.

Mukesh da best song is mene Tere liye hi saat rang me sapne chune 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Vatsal Dave (@VatsalD08223766) July 22, 2020

Purani yadein taaza karne ke liya dhanyavad — Harsh Mohan Garg (@harshmgarg) July 22, 2020

🙏🙏 Mukesh ji's voice ❤️❤️ as pure , innocent as his soul. Simplicity and honesty of his voice is incomparable till date. Lots of love and respect for him 💐💐. — Deepika (@Deepika_0906) July 22, 2020

No other from bolywood have tweeted. Pranamas to a gifted artist. — Subramoniya Sarma.N (@casarmans) July 22, 2020

