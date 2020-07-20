Lata Mangeshkar Names Most 'talented' Singer In Indian Cricket And It Is NOT MS Dhoni

Lata Mangeshkar and her love affair with cricket is no hidden secret. The iconic singer has always maintained a warm relationship with the cricket fraternity. Lata Mangeshkar is regularly seen interacting with cricketers. The iconic singer also shared a close relationship with Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar has spoken about his relationship with Lata Mangeshkar several times in the past, revealing that the duo share a mother-son bond. Now, the 90-year-old has given her take on who she thinks is the most talented singer in Indian cricket.

Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a very very Happy 90th birthday. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/AEWObUacuC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2019

Sunil Gavaskar is a talented singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar named the most talented singer in Indian cricketer according to her on Twitter. The famous singer remembered the interaction she had with Sunil Gavaskar while wishing the former cricketer on his 71st birthday. Lata Mangeshkar tweeted that she had called Sunil Gavaskar to wish him a few days ago, as she had missed visiting the former cricketer on his birthday. Lata Mangeshkar revealed that it was heart-warming to reconnect with Sunil Gavaskar after many years.

Sharing more details about her interaction with Sunil Gavaskar, Lata Mangeshkar went onto say that Sunil Gavaskar has a keen understanding of music. The singer concluded that Sunil Gavaskar is a talented singer as well, writing that 'living' legends like him come rarely.

A monumental chapter in the world of cricket and has a keen understanding of music. I have to share with you all, that Shri. Sunil Gavaskar is a talented singer as well.

Living legends like him, come rare!! — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 19, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar’s claim that Sunil Gavaskar is a talented singer wouldn’t come as a surprise to the cricketer’s fans. The former cricketer has even sung a Marathi song which became quite popular. Sunil Gavaskar sang a song titled "Ya Duniyemadhye Thambayaala Vel Konala” which was penned by famous Marathi lyricist Shantaram Nandgaonkar. The song sung by Gavaskar depicted the similarities between cricket and real life. Another lesser-known fact about Sunil Gavaskar is that the batsman had cut a record with spinner Padmalkar Shivalkar in the 1980s.

With Lata Mangeshkar’s claim that Sunil Gavaskar is a talented singer, the discussion around the best singer in Indian cricketer can finally be laid to rest. Recently, Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while speaking to singer Rahul Vaidya on Instagram had revealed who are the best singers out of the current crop of Indian cricketers. Chahal said Suresh Raina sings really well, while also mentioning Mohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as good singers.

None of the mentions involved former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Recently, a video of MS Dhoni had gone viral on social media. The hilarious video showed Bollywood singer Armaan Malik inviting MS Dhoni to sing on stage, with the player then trying to run away from the singer in an attempt to not sing on stage. However, Dhoni did once sing his favourite song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shaayar Hoon, much to the delight of his fans.

Image Courtesy: PTI