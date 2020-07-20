Lata Mangeshkar Worried About Bachchans Testing Positive, Says Virus Spares No One

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar recently expressed how disheartened she has been about the Bachchans testing positive for COVID-19. She was shocked that the virus had affected the Bachchan family and also said that it is indeed here to stay. She mentioned that she is positive that the entire family will recover from the illness as soon as possible. Speaking about her own health, Lata Mangeshkar reassured that she has been in self-quarantine since the beginning of lockdown and is healthy.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar recently opened up about how shocked and worried she has been for the Bachchan family. Mangeshkar recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about the Bachchan family testing positive for COVID-19. She was of the opinion that the news was like 'a slap on the face'. She said that it is hard to believe that the virus has struck ‘Bachchan Saab’ and his family. She also shed some light on how the virus does not spare anyone and is actually here to stay. She said that it will not be going anywhere for some time now.

Lata Mangeshkar further spoke about keeping the Bachchan family in prayers and wished them a speedy recovery. The singer mentioned that she is more worried about Aaradhya Bachchan. She said that Aaradhya is just a child and shouldn’t suffer at such a 'tender age'. She said that she is praying for the entire family and especially for little Aaradhya. Lata Mangeshkar wished them a speedy recovery and was also sure that Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan will all recover in no time at all.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, right after testing positive for the virus. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who were initially at home, in quarantine, were also shifted to the hospital after they were observed mild symptoms. Mumbai Mayor Kishor Pednekar had confirmed to a leading daily that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are now stable, health-wise.

