Lata Mangeshkar wishes PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan; PM thanks for heartfelt video message

On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood stars have taken to their social media to share pictures with their siblings. Recently, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle to send out her endearing wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lata shared a beautiful video with her fans which were a compilation of all the memorable moments that Lata has spent with the Prime Minister. Apart from the pictures, the Bollywood’s nightingale also sent out her a voice note for her the Prime Minister.

Lata Mangeshkar's Raksha Bandhan gift for PM Modi

In the voice note, Lata apologized to PM Modi for not being able to send a Rakhi this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The singer then went on to thank the Prime Minister for his work towards the nation. She said that “Narendra Bhai you have done so much for your nation and have spoken so much good about it that nobody will ever be able to forget it. Today, several women of India who wish to extend their hand to tie a rakhi on your hand, but they all know that it is simply not possible. I know that you understand the sentiments of all, so on this occasion please promise me that you will take the country to great heights.” While captioning the post, the Lag Jaa Gale crooner wrote that this video is a Rakhi gift for his brother Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the singer's wishes, saying that her heartfelt message bestows him with immense inspiration and energy. Thanking the singer for her beautiful words, Modi wrote that with the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters of this country the country will achieve new heights of glory every day. At last, the prime minister wrote that he will always pray for the good health and long life of the singer. The veteran singer is among some of the senior Bollywood personalities who have been spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus. She has been urging people to take proper necessary precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19.

लता दीदी, रक्षा बंधन के इस शुभ अवसर पर आपका यह भावपूर्ण संदेश असीम प्रेरणा और ऊर्जा देने वाला है। करोड़ों माताओं-बहनों के आशीर्वाद से हमारा देश नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छुएगा, नई-नई सफलताएं प्राप्त करेगा। आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु हों, ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है। @mangeshkarlata https://t.co/pDHg0y3fDT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

