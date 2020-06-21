When Lata Mangeshkar Rebuffed Rumours About Singing 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' In Bathroom

It's a known fact that Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most critically acclaimed music artists in India. She has several accolades to her credits. Earlier, it was reported that the artist sang one of her songs in the bathroom for the epic film Mughal-E-Azam. Read more to know more about the whole story:

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Lata Mangeshkar on singing a song in the bathroom

According to an entertainment portal, there had been rumours about how the song Pyar Kia Toh Darna Kya was sung in a bathroom to get an echo effect. The technology to make echo effects was not available back in the year 1960 when the film Mughal-E-Azam was produced. This paved the way to the rumours. However, these rumours turned out to false. In an interview with a famous talk show host, Mangeshkar went on to clear the air around these rumours.

Mangeshkar said that the only way to get the echo effect right was to record the song at three different places and then overlap the recordings. She went on to say that she first sang the song in a room and then moved to a hall. She then finally moved to a room where some recording devices were brought in, but none of these rooms was a bathroom.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



Mughal-E-Azam is an epic historical drama film. It was directed by K. Asif in the year 1960 and was produced by Shapoorji Pallonji. The film featured actor Prithviraj in the role of Emperor Akbar, Madhubala as Anarkali, Durga Khote in the role of Maharani Jodha Bai, and Dilip Kumar in the role of Prince Saleem. The film went on to become a box-office hit and earned praises from critics and fans alike.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

The film featured a total of 12 songs that were sung by artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Shamshad Begum and classical singer Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. The song Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya is one of the most iconic songs in Indian music history. It was composed by Naushad and penned by Shakeel Badayuni. The set of this song was reportedly inspired by the Sheesh Mahal of the Lahore Fort.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.