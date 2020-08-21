SP Balasubrahmanyam Fans Pray For Singer's Recovery, Vivekh Expresses Gratitude

The whole film fraternity united for a virtual prayer meet held on Thursday, August 20, for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery. Actors like Harish Kalyan, Karthi, Vivekh, and musicians including Thaman S, Ilayaraaja, and others too wished for SP Balasubrahmanyam's recovery. Besides the film fraternity, the fans of the singer too participated in the virtual prayer meet. #GetwellsoonSPBSIR was trending on micro-blogging site, Twitter, with fans and well-wishers of the singer praying for his betterment.

Vivekh thanks fans for being a part of SB Balasubrahmanyam's virtual prayer meet

On Thursday night, actor Vivekh shared a thank you note for all fans who were a part of the SB Balasubrahmanyam's virtual prayer meet. Vivekh played the tunes of a song on his piano as a token of appreciation for the fans and well-wishers. Sharing the video online, Vivekh wrote: "Thank you to all the good souls who prayed." (sic)

SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing COVID-19 positive. The singer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to deteriorating health conditions. SP Balasubrahmanyam is put on life support, and experts from different fields have been brought to treat the singer.

Recently, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan shared that the singer is in better condition now. "He has started recognizing doctors," said SP Charan. SP Balasubrahmanyam's son further revealed that the singer is responding to the treatment well. He also revealed that the doctors are closely monitoring SP Balasubrahmanyam's health.

Check out SP Charan's latest video:

#SPB health update 20/8/20 and Thanks to all the great people praying for my father. #spb Posted by Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula on Thursday, 20 August 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a playback singer and dubbing artist, who has worked in various film industries. He has worked with several veteran music composers and given some of the biggest hits of the past few decades. SP Balasubrahmanyam is also the recipient of Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011).

