Lata Mangeshkar Showers Blessings On Sister Asha Bhosle's 87th Birthday, Praises Her Art

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 87 on Tuesday and best wishes have been pouring in from her well-wishers on social media. Bhosle's elder sister, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, also shared the sweetest wish for her on Twitter as she shared a happy black and white throwback picture. She captioned the memory by praising Asha and showering her with blessings.

She wrote, "Greetings. Today is my younger sister Asha Bhosle's birthday. Asha is a renowned singer and the world knows her. I wish that she keeps singing and is always happy."

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen @ashabhosle ka janamdin hai.Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai.uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aisehi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe. pic.twitter.com/0qjCUwzEwX — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 8, 2020

On the other hand, Asha also took to her Instagram handle to wish her elder sister on the occasion of her 89th birthday yesterday. Bhosle shared a black and white photograph with sister Meena from back in days to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her. Sharing the major throwback photo, the Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko singer wrote, "Join me in wishing my elder sister Meena Tai on her 89th birthday today. Meena Tai & I in this photo as I remember our childhood days. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the...(sic)".

For the unversed, Meena and Asha are the daughters of the prolific Marathi theatre actor, Deenanath Mangeshkar and the real sisters of the 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar. While Lata is the eldest daughter of Deenanath, Meena is the second eldest daughter of the theatre actor, followed by Asha, Usha, and brother Hridaynath. Although all the four Mangeshkar sisters are veteran playback singers, Lata and Asha have established their names in the history of Indian cinema like no other.

