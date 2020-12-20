Late actor Om Puri sang for the first time in his last film 'Omprakash Zindabad', with the song titled 'Uthveer Shoorveer'. The film released on Friday in theatres under Panorama Studios. This film, which was earlier titled 'Rambhajjan Zindabad', is a tribute to the late actor. Directed by Ranjeet Gupta, the veteran star's film stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jagdeep, Khushboo Kamal, Ishtiyak Khan, and Zakir Hussain.

Talking about his singing, the deputy director of the film Ranjeet Gupta told Midday, "Om Puri Ji sang a song in this film for the very first time in his film career. When I and my music director Vipin Patwa first asked him to sing, he was surprised and said he could not sing. But we insisted and rehearsed for 2 days and then on the day of a recording he got so nervous that he refused and walked out of the studio. We were so disappointed. But then after 2 days, Om Ji called back and told us that he was ready to sing and told us to book the studio. He came and recorded the song flawlessly. We came to know that for the last 2 days he cancelled everything and was just rehearsing the song at home."

Earlier, producer Khalid Kidwai talking about the film said, "After this film completed, it faced a lot of issues from the censor board and then Om Puri's demise. Finally, we had got a green signal but due to COVID-19, it was again put on hold. Now after a long wait, the film is going to release on December 18. I'm thankful to Panorama Studio for getting on board. This film is a tribute to late actor Om Puri as it's his last film. The name Omprakash Zindabad is dedicated to him. I hope audiences will like this satire. Also, my tribute to Jagdeep sir as it is also his last film. I'm very happy that the film is releasing and emotional too because both the amazing actors are not present amongst us."

Om Prakash Puri, popularly known as Om Puri, worked in more than 163 films throughout his career spanning 45 years. The actor was known for his roles both in art cinema as well as commercial films. Puri appeared in non-Indian productions also, in Britain and the United States. For his contribution to Indian cinema, he was awarded Padma Shri in 1990 and was made an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

