Om Puri's Wife Nandita Puri Elated On Theatrical Release Of 'Om Prakash Zindabad'

Om Puri was deemed as one of the greatest actors in the industry. He had amassed a huge fan following because of his stellar performances in films. The late actor’s last film’s titled was changed from Rambhajjan Zindabad to Om Prakash Zindabad. His wife Nandita Puri is elated that Om Puri’s last movie is going to receive a theatrical release. Read ahead to know more about what she said about Om Puri’s last movie.

Om Puri’s wife Nandita Puri on Om Prakash Zindabad

In a media statement, Om Puri’s wife Nandita Puri has shared her thoughts on her late husband’s last movie Om Prakash Zindabad. She has said that it feels good to have Om Puri’s last movie to receive a theatrical release. She also has said that the film was shot in Lucknow five years ago and is glad that the movie is releasing now. She also wished best for the makers of the movie.

Nandita Puri has further said, "I'm so glad that Ranjeet Gupta, Khaled Kidwai and team Panorama Pictures are dedicating it to Omji.” She also went on to recall the time when the movie was being shot. She elaborated that even though director Ranjeet Gupta was suffering from Typhoid, he still managed to finish the shooting of the movie on time.

Om Puri’s last movie Om Prakash Zindabad’s release date is set on December 18, 2020. The film is made under the banner of Paranoma Studios. The cast includes Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jagdeep, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain, Seema Azmi, Shweta Bhardwaj, Ram Sethi and Rajkumar Kanaujia. In a media statement, Ranjeet Gupta said that the movie is a satirical comedy and hopes that the audiences like it.

Om Puri’s acting career spanned over 45 years. He has starred in over 163 films, many of which have been blockbusters. He is also the recipient of the Padma Shri Award in 1999 and was also appointed as the honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

His movies have been widely loved by his fans and movie-watchers. Some of his most popular movies are Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Chachi 420, Viceroy's House, The Ghazi Attack, and The Gandhi Murder. He was a part of some of the popular television shows like Sadgati, Bharat Ek Khoj and Woh Chokri.

Image courtesy- @omrpuri Instagram

