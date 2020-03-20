Alia Bhatt Quashes Break-up Rumours, Shares Sunset Picture Clicked By 'all Time Fav RK'

Bollywood's heartthrob couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had been making headlines since earlier this week for their rumoured breakup. however, Alia has put all rumours to rest with her latest Instagram post which features her looking out of the window and enjoying the sunset. It is through the caption that we are reassured that all is well as Alia wrote," stay home &... watch the sunset 🌄 #stayhomestaysafe P.S - 📸 credit to my all-time fav photographer RK 💗".

Have a look:

The 'all-time fav photographer RK' has come as a relief for fans of the couple who had been distressed over the news of their rumoured split. The post has also received tremendous amounts of likes and comments as netizens have especially liked the caption. Reports of a tragic end to their romance had been doing the rounds after Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the pictures of Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations.

Some reports claimed that Ranbir’s “cold behaviour” towards Alia was the alleged cause of the couple calling off their romance. The rumours started when the Sanju actor was seen missing from Alia Bhatt's recent birthday celebrations. The actor shared a bunch of photos and videos of herself having the time of her life with her girl-gang and sisters.

What's next for the couple?

The very-much-together couple will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy epic project titled Brahmastra which is slated to release in December this year. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and SS.Rajamouli's RRR. Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera opposite veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

