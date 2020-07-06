Lauren Gottlieb Talks About Lockdown, Says "I Faced This Self-isolation For Two Years"

Lauren Gottlieb is one of the best dancers and actors in the Hindi film industry. She is an American citizen who came to India in search of work opportunities and was seen in the show So You Think You Can Dance. From there, she starred in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013 as well as the sequel of the film ABCD 2 in 2015. She appeared TV shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Welcome 2 Karachi. She recently opened up about her life in quarantine. Read here to know what Lauren Gottlieb had to stay here.

Read Also | Lauren Gottlieb Reveals Details About Her Battle With Depression

Lauren Gottlieb was in an interview with a daily portal, where she expressed that she had gone back to the US a few months ago and was not able to return to India due to the ongoing pandemic. She then expressed that she wants to come back to India and pursue her big Bollywood dreams. She had planned to visit the US for about a week only. But the President of USA Donald Trump had begun the lockdown process and that is why she was not able to make it back.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput's Old WhatsApp Chats Leave Lauren Gottlieb Heartbroken; See Here

The actor then added that what the world is going through right now, she has been facing it for the last two years. She added that she was in self-isolation for two years and also was having medication so that she could heal. Talking about the current situation of the world, she said people are taking a good look at themself and are reflecting on their life in this time lockdown, and for two years she also did the same

Read Also | Lauren Gottlieb Opens Up On '6 Worst Months' Involving ABCD 2 & Battle With Mental Issues

Lauren Gottlieb was last seen in the film Twisted Blues. This film initially released in the United Arab Emirates. The film was a romantic story of an MMA player and his journey that inspires several people. The ABCD: Any Body Can Dance actor said that there are a lot of good opportunities that have come her way. She said will be appearing in a few music videos next.

Read Also | Mouni Roy's Pics Make Lauren Gottlieb Want To Swap Identities With Her In Next Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.