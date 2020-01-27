Laxmi Agarwal Appears In A TikTok Video With Neha Kakkar, Says "U Are Best"

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film, Chhapaak tells the story of Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor. The actress during the shoot and promotions of the film got very close to Laxmi. It was Agarwal's dream to one day be a successful singer but life had other plans and her dream wasn't fulfilled. During the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone fulfilled Laxmi Agarwal's dream to sing on the Indian Idol stage along with popular singer, Neha Kakkar. Later, Neha and Laxmi were spotted on TikTok with a video of the two singing and enjoying Neha's latest song, Puchda Hi Nahin.

Laxmi Agarwal spoke of how it was her dream to be a singer and she left her house to do the same but her plans were delayed due to the acid attack. The young and brave girl also spoke of how her dream is still alive and because of her movie and the love of all her well-wishers today she has reached the Indian Idol platform. In the post below, Laxmi Agarwal tagged Neha Kakkar also captioning it as "U are best" and telling that to Neha Kakkar. The two shared a sweet moment while singing the song and enjoying themselves.

Laxmi Agarwal and Neha Kakkar on TikTok

Laxmi Agarwal on the Indian Idol stage also sang the song Lag Ja Gale for Deepika Padukone to which the actress went teary-eyes. The whole atmosphere was emotional and intense as Laxmi spoke a few words on her dreams. Neha Kakkar also shared her thoughts and emotions through a post on her social media handle. Neha Kakkar's latest song Puchda Hi Nahin has received immense recognition and people from all over are tunning to her song.

Source: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Promo Image Courtesy: @thelaxmiagarwal

