Laxmi Agarwal's Cheerful Videos Are The Perfect Medicine To Mid-week Blues

Laxmi Agarwal is an acid attack survivor who has been inspiring a huge number of people. She is also an activist who has been working towards banning the sale of acid in India. She is also a TEDx speaker whose story has been making the country proud of her courage and determination. Laxmi Agarwal’s story is what inspired the story of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film stars Deepika Padukone as Malti, who has similar life incidents like Laxmi Agarwal. Have a look at few cheerful posts by her, which will help you drive away your mid-week blues.

Cheerful posts of Laxmi Agarwal

1. Laxmi Agarwal can be seen enjoying the beach in this video. The TikTok video gives out very positive energy. In the background, the Anjaana Anjaani song can be heard being played. A number of people can be seen complimenting her long hair in the comments section.

2. Here, Laxmi Agarwal can be seen singing the song Aj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. She has wished her followers a good morning and expressed her love for singing in the caption for the post. In the comments section, she is being complimented for her voice.

3. In this post, she can be seen encouraging her followers to give away blankets and old clothes to the needy. She is talking about the climate and how one can help someone in need. She has written in the caption how it is an initiative from their side.

4. In this TikTok video, Laxmi Agarwal has made a TikTok video with a friend. They can be seen lightly grooving to a Bollywood song. In the caption, she has mentioned, “full Masti with friend”.

