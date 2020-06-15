Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' To Release On Independence Day On OTT Platform

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, which was earlier set to clash with Salman Khan’ Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is now releasing on Independence Day. According to the latest reports by a leading publication, the much-anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb will skip a theatrical release and now release on the OTT platform. As per reports, the actor has decided to come out with his film on August 15, 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb to release on Independence Day

The Salman Khan starrer Radhe is still left with some pending scenes to be shot, while the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer have completed the shooting pre-lockdown. In the past few years, the Baby actor has always chosen the D-day for the release of his films which includes Rustom, Gold, Mission Mangal and now he even picked up his forthcoming film for the digital world premiere on the same date. The upcoming horror-thriller movie is directed by South Indian star Raghava Lawrence. The film will mark Raghava Lawrence's directorial debut in Bollywood. Bollywood's superstar Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a transgender in the flick. As per reorts, the much-awaited film is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana.

Some time back, the news by an entertainment website talked about how the makers of the film Laxmmi Bomb were trying to brainstorm over the release of the flick without affecting any of its related aspects. Reportedly, they had come up with the conclusion that an Akshay Kumar film’s release on an OTT platform might ruin the theatrical prospects of other big-budget films. One of these also includes Akshay Kumar's upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial cop-drama Sooryavanshi.

Big-budget films like Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo which recently released on Amazon Prime on June 12 and Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi are the ones which adopted the digital way. Films like Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, and Abhishek Bachchan-Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo are also set to thread the digital path amid the lockdown. Reportedly, there are seven Bollywood and South Indian films whose digital release has been confirmed.

