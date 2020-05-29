'Laxmmi Bomb' fame Raghava Lawrence upset after 21 at his orphanage test COVID-positive

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading at an alarming rate, and even celebrities and their close ones haven’t been safe from it. Till now, some celebrities have also tested positive, and some have seen their staff also contracting the virus. In the latest instance, 21 persons living at Raghava Lawrence’s orphanage in Tamil Nadu were tested positicve for COVID-19.

The director of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, Raghava Lawrence sent out a strong statement on Twitter, to share the news. The actor-filmmaker shared that a week ago, some of the kids and staff at the orphanage he runs were experiencing fever, and upon testing, they were diagnosed with the disease. This included 18 children and three members of the staff, including two of them specially-abled.

Lawrence stated that he is extremely upset with the development, but was relieved that they were showing improvement after treatment. Their fever subsided and he was hoping for their tests to come negative soon, so that they can be discharged, he said.

Raghava also conveyed his gratitude to the officials like Ministers SP Velumani, Vijaya Bhaskar and Corporation Commissioner, among others. He urged all to pray for his kids, while hoping that the blessings of his charitable works help his children.

Here’s the post

My thanks to Thiru.S.P Velumani, honourable minister of local administration @SPVelumanicbe pic.twitter.com/fRXU7uw5kb — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 28, 2020

Raghava Lawrence’s charity has been involved in numerous initiatives during the lockdown like providing meals to the needy. He had also made headlines when he had sought Kerala CM’s aid to help a journalist take his mother’s mortal remains to Tamil Nadu. The Kanchana star also pledged Rs 3 crore to the PM's relief fund.

Janhvi Kapoor-Boney Kapoor and Farah Khan Ali were some of the other celebrities whose staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

